White House Denies Embassy Move Reports

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 4:58 pm |

The U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The White House said on Wednesday that media reports earlier in the day about an imminent decision to move the U.S. embassy to Yerushalayim were “premature.”

“This is a premature report. We have nothing to announce,” said press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Media speculation about President Donald Trump’s intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim had mounted with a report that Israeli officials believe he will announce the move within the next few days.

“In Yerushalayim, there is a very high expectation” that he will “formally recognize Yerushalayim as the capital of Israel and instruct his team to actively prepare to move the embassy,” the Hadashot news report claimed. The announcement was said to be coming as early as next Sunday at noon.

There was no confirmation from official sources in either Israel or the U.S.

The report came a day after Vice President Mike Pence said the president was “actively considering” moving the embassy.