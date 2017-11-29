Trump Word on Embassy Expected in Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 3:29 pm |

President Donald Trump seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Media speculation about President Donald Trump’s intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim mounted on Wednesday night with a report that Israeli officials believe he will announce the move within the next few days.

“In Yerushalayim, there is a very high expectation” that he will “formally recognize Yerushalayim as the capital of Israel and instruct his team to actively prepare to move the embassy,” the Hadashot news report claimed. The announcement was said to be coming as early as next Sunday at noon.

There was no confirmation from official sources in either Israel or the U.S.

The report came a day after Vice President Mike Pence said the president was”actively considering” moving the embassy.