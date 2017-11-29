Regional Briefs – November 29, 2017

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 8:17 pm |

NJ Police Try to Trace Source Of Loud Banging Noise

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – Police are trying to trace the source of a loud banging noise that’s been waking Sayreville residents and causing dogs to bark, The Associated Press reported. The reports started coming in on Monday about noises coming from nearby South Amboy.

Democratic Lawmaker Van Drew Running for Congress

TRENTON – Democrat state Sen. Jeff Van Drew launched a bid Wednesday to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo in his southern New Jersey district, The Associated Press reported. A dentist and volunteer firefighter, Drew has been in the legislature since 1994.

School Bus Drivers’ Union Ratifies New Contract

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – Union school bus drivers that went on strike on Long Island for nearly two weeks “overwhelmingly ratified” on Tuesday a new contract, Newsday reported. The sides had disagreed about wage increases and payment for transporting students on field trips.

Test for Toxins Sought at Site Of 1777 British Surrender

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. – Officials are pushing the federal government to test for possible toxic contamination at the site where the British surrendered after a key Revolutionary War battle, The Saratogian reported. A 2016 flood possibly left behind industrial chemicals known as PCBs in a playground on the site of the Battles of Saratoga.