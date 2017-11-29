Jewish Groups Challenge Belgian Shechitah Ban in High Court

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 8:24 pm |

Palace of the Marquess of Assche, seat of Belgium’s Council of State.

Jewish groups in Belgium have brought legal action before the country’s highest court asking it to overturn legislation that would effectively ban kosher and halal meat production.

This past summer, legislators in two of the country’s three semi-independent regions overwhelmingly passed laws that forbid all slaughter without prior electronic stunning, which renders the animals unfit according to Halachah, as well as by Muslim religious standards. Laws in both the French-speaking Wallonia Region and the Flemish-speaking Flanders region are set to go into effect in 2019.

Now, two umbrella organizations, the Jewish Consistoire and the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organizations (CCOJB), have challenged the law in separate suits, saying that it violates basic guarantees of religious freedom granted by both Belgian law as well as by the charter of the European Union.

“The law is based on a claim that pre-stunning is a more humane method of slaughter; what we have posited is that while that idea is at best debatable, the infringement on our freedom of religious practice that the law creates is beyond debate,” Pinchos Kornfeld, president of Antwerp’s Machzikei Hadas kehillah, vice chairman of the Belgian Jewish Consistoire, and chairman of its Shechitah Committee, told Hamodia.

The present legal challenges were filed on Tuesday in the Council of State, a federal court with the authority to review and rule on the constitutionality of laws passed by Belgium’s legislative bodies.

There is reason to believe that opponents of the law could succeed in court. This past February, when asked in an advisory capacity if a draft of the Walloon law would pass legal muster, a panel of three judges wrote that it would “contradict basic human rights laws and religious rights.” A court reached a similar conclusion about the Flemish version of the law.

Despite their warning, the French-speaking Wallonia regional parliament unanimously passed the legislation creating a de facto ban on religious slaughter methods. Weeks later, Flanders followed suit, also by very wide margins.

The bill was heavily lobbied for by animal rights activists who have increasingly joined forces on the issue with nationalist elements seeking to ban religious slaughter as a means of curbing the size and influence of Muslim communities in Europe. Observers have often referred to the effect on Jewish communities as “collateral damage.”

The law has not been substantially altered since the court’s initial review, but it will now likely come before a different panel of judges who will analyze the matter as an existing law. A caveat that was added by legislators, following the court’s original statements, was a note saying that religious communities would continue to be permitted to import kosher or halal meat from outside of the affected regions. The amendment was viewed as an attempt by lawmakers to circumvent the high court’s concerns over freedom of religion.

Parliamentarians will now have a period of several weeks to respond to the suit’s claims, after which the Jewish groups will have an opportunity to file counter briefs before judges render an opinion. The process could typically take up to a year.

The Consistoire’s case is being handled by Emmanuel Jacubowitz, a Brussels lawyer specializing in constitutional law. He has argued hundreds of cases before the Council of State.

The suit filed by the CCOJB, Belgium’s arm of the World Jewish Congress, is supported by Lawfare, a New York-based legal think tank and litigation fund committed to protecting the civil and human rights of the pro-Israel and Jewish communities in the U.S. and abroad. They are working in tangent with Belgian legal experts.

“If the legislation is not annulled prior to coming into force in 2019, it could undermine the ability of minority faith communities to practice central tenets of their religions in Belgium,” read a statement released by Lawfare. “The lawsuit argues that the legislation further violates harmonized EU law on this issue, including the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Belgian Constitution itself, all of which guarantee freedom of religion.”

Slaughter without pre-stunning is presently illegal in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. Belgium’s neighbor to the north, Holland, passed a similar bill in 2012 in its lower legislative house, but before it could become law, an agreement was reached to protect religious slaughter methods. This past summer, that agreement was renewed and extended for another five years.

Belgium requires that all animals be electronically stunned before slaughter, but have given exemptions for kosher and halal slaughter, which both forbid the practice. The present laws ended those exceptions, which would make it impossible for Jews and Muslims to produce meat according to their religious laws in both Wallonia and Flanders.

While Wallonia has a relatively small Jewish population, Flanders’ municipal capitol, Antwerp, is home to one of Europe’s largest Orthodox communities.

The suit filed this week addresses only the Walloon law, as it was passed first, and hence has an earlier deadline for legal filings. Both groups are expected to file similar challenges to the Flemish law in the coming weeks.