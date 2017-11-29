Continued Improvement in Condition of Hagaon Harav Steinman; Released From ICU

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 4:54 am |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, file)

As tefillos continued across the Jewish world on behalf of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, the spokesman from Mayanei Hayeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak reported Wednesday morning that, b’chasdei Shamayim, there was a continued improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, and that he was released from the intensive-care unit to the internal medicine ward.

Harav Steinman, shlita, has been hospitalized in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak since last Monday.

The medical staff at Mayanei Hayeshuah hope to reassess the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition in several days, and are hopeful for the release of the Rosh Yeshivah, b’ezras Hashem.

Family members of the Rosh Yeshivah urge all to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.