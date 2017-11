YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm |

View of Terminal 1, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

The strike of workers at Ben Gurion airport this coming Shabbos will not be as all-inclusive as had been anticipated.

Israel Airport Authority employees said on Wednesday night that transatlantic flights will be permitted to land, though all other operations will be cancelled, The Times of Israel reported.

The strike has been called to protest a plan that would see the Authority pay additional taxes that would be distributed to residents in the vicinity of the airport.