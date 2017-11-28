Police Find Weapons Cache in Galilee Arab Village

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 3:44 am |

Some of the ammunition captured in the police raid. (Police Spokesman)

Police overnight Monday raided a home in the Galilee Arab village of Kfar Salim, near Haifa, where, acting on a tip, they uncovered a large cache of illegal weapons. Among the weapons were handguns, ammunition and firebombs. Three individuals were arrested and are being questioned. Police have not ruled out either criminal or terrorist connections among the suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Yerushalayim arrested a resident of an Arab neighborhood of the city who had carried on a one-man vandalism campaign that targeted vehicles and property belonging to Jews. The suspect specialized in car theft, but when he came across vehicles he could not steal he would damage them. Dozens of vehicles suffered scratches, broken parts, and flat tires. The suspect was arrested Monday night and is being questioned, police said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in raids across Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.