Felder Teams Up With Heartshare To Fund Heating Costs

MIDWOOD -

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:46 pm |

State Senator Simcha Felder.

With the temperature beginning to drop and quickly turning cold, some residents are worried about how to heat their homes during the freezing months ahead.

To ease their concerns, state Sen. Simcha Felder is partnering with the HeartShare Energy Assistance program to help eligible New Yorkers lower their heating bills.

“A home without heat during the winter is a serious matter,” said Felder, a Midwood Democrat. “Heartshare is a remarkable partner and I’m proud of the work we’ve done these last few years to help families in need stay warm all winter long.”

Heartshare offers applicants a $200 credit off their Natural Grid heating bill, and the ability to convert from heating oil to natural gas free of charge. Eligibility is based on household size and income and available only to New York City residents who are National Grid heating customers.

Starting this year, Heartshare is only available to current HEAP enrollees. Current HEAP enrollees are not required to reapply for HEAP in order to register for Heartshare.

New HEAP applicants who are below age 60 must apply in person one of the two HEAP offices in Brooklyn: 1 Metrotech Center in downtown Brooklyn; or 3050 West 21st Street, 1st Floor, in Coney Island. Many local organizations also assist with HEAP enrollment. New HEAP applicants over the age of 60 may apply by mail.

Heartshare will begin accepting applications on Feb. 1, 2018, though the HEAP prerequisite application has already opened.