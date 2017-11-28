Explosion in Yaffo Kills 3, Collapses Building

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 2:27 am |

Fire fighters at the scene of a fire caused by an explosion in a building in Yaffo, on Monday night. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

An explosion in Yaffo late Monday night killed three people and led to the collapse of a building. Four others were lightly hurt in the explosion at a construction materials store.

Two of the injured were declared dead on the scene while the third, who was critically injured and suffering from burns on his entire body, was declared dead at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Tuesday morning that an investigation is under way to discover the cause of the large explosion.

Fire and Rescue Authority investigators assumed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. They also found the store was operating without a license.

The explosion look place at a store for construction material in the Ajami neighborhood of Yaffo. Local residents described a huge blast that led to initial fears of a terror attack. Large plumes of smoke billowed above the neighborhood before firefighters put out the blaze.