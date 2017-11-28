Court Halts Uber on Insurance Issue

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 5:57 pm |

Uber will not be permitted to continue operating in Israel until it provides adequate insurance to cover passengers, the Tel Aviv District Court ruled on Tuesday night, according to Arutz Sheva.

In lieu of the necessary insurance, the Uber private car driving company would constitute a hazard to public safety, the judge said.

The insurance required for a car which travels more on the roads and takes passengers is usually higher than that of private cars and therefore Uber will be required to pay higher insurance.