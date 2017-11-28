60 MEPS: Stop EU Funds and Isolate BDS Movement

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 10:55 am |

Inside the European Parliament building in Brussels.

In an unprecedented move, 60 Members of the European Parliament have asked High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to prevent the transfer of funds to any organizations that support BDS and to cut off all ties with organizations that support the boycott against Israel.

Last year, Mogherini said that the EU stands firm in protecting freedom of expression and freedom of association in line with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including with regard to BDS actions carried out in its territory.

In the letter, released on Tuesday, the MEPs “call upon ensuring that no public funds go to organizations calling for a boycott of the State of Israel, and to instruct agencies not to engage with companies, organizations or other entities involved with the BDS movement.”

The 60 signatories urged the foreign affairs chief to “address the incitement to hatred and violence and discriminatory practice of calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against the State of Israel.”