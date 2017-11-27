Regional Briefs – November 27, 2017

Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:49 pm |

Dumpster Fire Spreads To Manhattan Building

NEW YORK – A fire ripped through a Manhattan building after it started in a dumpster Sunday night, The Associated Press reported. It took more than two hours for firefighters to contain the blaze in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Family Carjacked as They Unpack in Driveway After Trip

MILLBURN, N.J. – A family returning from a weekend vacation was carjacked early Monday as they unpacked luggage in their driveway, NJ.com reported. They were unloading two Range Rovers when two armed men pointed a gun at a 13-year-old. They drove off in one the SUVs; it was found in Newark.

Hate Charges Dropped After Arrest in Church Vandalisms

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Acts of vandalism committed at five predominantly black churches are no longer being investigated as bias crimes after the arrest Sunday of a local man, The Associated Press reported. Zuri Towns, 45, said that he acted alone. He had previously attended services as a minor at one of the vandalized churches.

Flames, Smoke Shoot Out Of NYC Bus; No Injuries

BRONX – Seven passengers escaped injury Monday morning when a fire erupted in the engine compartment of a city bus, WABC reported. Firefighters put out the blaze which the driver spotted at the rear of the bus.

Woman Pouring Gas on Fire Burned When Can Explodes

FRANKLIN, N.J. – A woman who poured gasoline on a bonfire around 3 a.m. Thursday suffered serious burns when the flames traveled up into the can and caused it to explode, The Associated Press reported. Taylor Lanthier, 28, is in an induced coma and on a ventilator.