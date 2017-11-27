Police Search for Man Who Fired Gun Inside Crowded Mall

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) -

Monday, November 27, 2017 at 12:14 pm |

Police are looking for the man who fired a gun in an upstate New York mall crowded with shoppers, injuring a woman and her 12-year-old son and sending people scrambling for cover.

Authorities in the Orange County town of Wallkill say a handgun was discharged around 3 p.m., Sunday, at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman said at a news conference Sunday evening that the two victims suffered minor injuries to their lower extremities. Police didn’t know if they had been hit by the single round that was fired.

Police on Monday are still trying to determine if the incident outside an American Eagle clothing store on the mall’s upper level was intentional or an accident.

The shooting occurred on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.