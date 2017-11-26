Vandalism at 5 New Jersey Churches Being Probed as Possible Bias Crimes

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm |

Prosecutors say several acts of vandalism committed at five predominantly black churches in northern New Jersey are being investigated as possible bias crimes.

Broken windows and damaged exterior signs were discovered Saturday at one church in Morris Township and four churches in nearby Morristown.

Authorities say the vandalism apparently occurred late Friday or early Saturday. But it’s not yet clear if any of the acts are linked or how many people may have been involved.

Police have increased the number of patrols at the churches.

No arrests have been made.