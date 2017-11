YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 10:51 am |

The knife that police caught near Me’aras Hamachpelah, Sunday. (Police Spokesman)

Police said that Border Police officers arrested a Palestinian teenager armed with a knife at Me’aras Hamachpelah on Sunday, without any injuries, b’chasdei Shamayim.

The 17-year-old wannabe terrorist raised suspicions among soldiers, who searched him and found the knife under his shirt, as he tried to stealthily enter the area.

The terrorist was arrested without incident and is being questioned by security officials.