High Court President Warns Against Politicization of Judiciary

Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm |

In response to a media report that portrayed judges as lobbying politicians in order to advance their careers, newly-inducted High Court President Esther Hayut has issued a statement condemning politicization of the judiciary, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday night.

“This is not a flattering image, to say the least,” Hayut wrote in a letter to court presidents.

“The politicization of the judicial system can completely undermine its foundations as an independent and self-reliant system.”

“I intend to do everything possible to protect the independence of the judiciary and to prevent it from becoming politicized,” she said.