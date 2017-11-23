Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
November 23, 2017
November 23, 2017
ה' כסלו תשע"ח
ה' כסלו תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Yarchei Kallah Held at Khal Shomrei Hadas in Staten Island
Community
Yarchei Kallah Held at Khal Shomrei Hadas in Staten Island
Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 3:34 pm |
ה' כסלו תשע"ח
Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 3:34 pm |
ה' כסלו תשע"ח
Harav Chaim Yehuda Pollak, Rosh Kollel at Khal Shomrei Hadas, speaks at a Yarchei Kallah event held Thursday at the shul. (Chaimyes)
Rabbi Zecharia Wallerstein. (Chaimyes)
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com