Vizhnitzer Rebbe Recovering Well From Medical Procedure; Condition Still Serious

Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 4:18 am |

The doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, where the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, has been hospitalized since last Thursday, and underwent a delicate medical procedure Wednesday evening, have expressed satisfaction at the results of the treatment and of the Rebbe’s condition overall.

The leading medical staff at the hospital are seeing that the Rebbe receives the best possible care and medical attention. Dr. David L. Reich, President and COO of the Mount Sinai Hospital, personally tended to the Rebbe, understanding his significance in the Jewish world, in America and further abroad.

Many atazros tefillos have been held across the Jewish world, notably Wednesday, when the entire Tehillim was recited on behalf of the Rebbe, shlita, ahead of the medical procedure.

After the successful surgery and the continued stable condition of the Rebbe, the clear effect of the tens of thousands of tefillos is apparent.

The Rebbe’s condition still remained serious early Thursday and Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.