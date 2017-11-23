Slight Improvement in Condition of Hagaon Harav Steinman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tefillos Wednesday night at the Kosel on behalf of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita.(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The condition of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who is hospitalized in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, was slightly improved Thursday morning.

As tefillos continued across the Jewish world, family members reported a slight improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, who underwent a serious medical procedure Wednesday night, which doctors said was, baruch Hashem, successful.

However, Harav Steinman continued to be listed in serious condition.

Throughout the day Wednesday, tefillos were held in Eretz Yisrael and in Jewish communities around the world for the refuah shleimah of Harav Steinman. B’chasdei Shamayim, the situation has slightly stabilized.

“We see how the tefillos are working,” said a family member. “We beseech Klal Yisrael to continue to daven.”

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah shleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gitel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.