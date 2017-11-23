Man Arrested for Vandalizing Two Bay Ridge Mosques

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 5:19 pm |

The New York Police Department has arrested a man believed to have vandalized two mosques in Bay Ridge earlier this month.

Surveillance video showed a man smashing windows and a camera at an Islamic Center at 6224 6th Avenue, on the evening of November 11.

Later that same evening, the man is believed to have gone to the United American Muslim Association of New York, at 5911 8th Avenue, and used the hammer to destroy the building’s front doorbell, door knob and mailbox.

On Wednesday, police arrested Moy Y. Hu, 37, of Bay Ridge. He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief.