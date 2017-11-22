Woman Raises Over $20K for Homeless Man Who Helped Her

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 1:07 pm |

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, whose name is Johnny, told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20.

McClure promised she would return to pay him. McClure and her friend have since raised over $20,000 for the former ammunition technician.

They hope to get Johnny an apartment and help with transportation.