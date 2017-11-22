Soldiers Catch Two Gaza Arabs Crossing Border Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

A barbed wire fence on the Zikim beach, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip. (Corinna Kern/Flash90)

IDF soldiers early Wednesday arrested two Arabs who attempted to cross the Gaza border barrier and entered Israel. They were observed by soldiers at a lookout post climbing over the fence. Soldiers opened fire on the Arabs, with one injured as a result. The injured Arab was taken to a nearby Israeli hospital, while the other was questioned by soldiers. In a search of their bags, one of the Arabs was found to be carrying a knife.

IDF soldiers early Wednesday discovered and dismantled weapons caches in the Chevron area town of Yatta. Dozens of weapons and associated materials, including ammunition, were removed from the houses. Among the weapons were M16 machine guns. The residents of the houses were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.