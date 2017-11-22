Regional Briefs – November 22, 2017

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 8:00 pm |

Woman’s SUV Found in Erie Canal, Search Begins for Her

WATERLOO, N.Y. – Police have found the SUV of a woman who had disappeared submerged in the Erie Canal and on Wednesday afternoon launched a search for her, The Associated Press reported. Monica Zello, 29, was last seen late Friday night in Canandaigua.

Guards Convicted of Beating Prison Inmate, Covering it Up

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Two correction officers were convicted Monday of beating a prison inmate so severely in 2013 he was hospitalized for two weeks, The Associated Press reported. Kathy Scott and George Santiago repeatedly beat Kevin Moore after he questioned why he was being placed in a mental-health unit overnight.

Man Dies From Cancer Hours After Murder Indictment

ALBANY – A man accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this year died late Tuesday from cancer just hours after being charged, the Times Union reported. Taron Robinson, 30, had a criminal record going back to 2006.

Police Officer Kills Attacking Dog, Ricochet Wounds Cop

NIAGARA FALLS – A police officer was wounded Tuesday when another officer shot an attacking dog, and one of the bullets ricocheted off the concrete porch and struck him, The Associated Press reported. Both officers were responding to a report of two aggressive pit bulls when a third pit bull got loose.

NY Guard Takes Over Training of Ukrainian Troops

NIAGARA FALLS – Army National Guard members from New York on Wednesday took over the mission to train Ukrainian soldiers, The Associated Press reported. Some 220 New York soldiers replaced Oklahoma’s National Guard during a ceremony at a Ukrainian base.

Four Students Injured in Science Experiment Mishap

BRONX – Four students at an all-girls Catholic high school were injured, two of them seriously, Wednesday when their chemistry experiment using alcohol and a metal went haywire and exploded, the New York Post reported. The school said that the “very experienced” teacher was distraught.