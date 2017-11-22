Business Briefs – November 22, 2017

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm |

Uber Customers Torn Between Scandals and Service

DETROIT (AP) – Uber has managed to hold the title of world’s largest ride-hailing service despite its seemingly endless string of scandals. Its latest misbehavior involving a data breach cover-up revealed this week could be the impetus for people to ride elsewhere — or keep looking the other way.

Hackers were able to steal data for 57 million riders and drivers, and Uber concealed it for a year after paying $100,000 in ransom for the stolen information to be destroyed.

Riders and business experts say that while Uber’s problems are serious, stolen data could make people mad enough to delete the app. Then again, riders have fled from the service before, but enough have stayed because of the Uber’s convenience so the latest scandal may not make much of a difference.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fell 1.2 Percent In October

WASHINGTON (AP) – Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell last month for the first time since July, pulled down by plummeting orders for commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment posted the biggest drop in more than a year. The Commerce Department says that orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, slid 1.2 percent in October.

Trump SoHo to Lose Trump Name Amid Reports of Troubles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization is ending its licensing deal with the Trump SoHo hotel in New York amid reports that the property has struggled to attract business. The company owned by President Donald Trump says it has signed a deal with the hotel owners to end its management of the property and use of the Trump name. The announcement comes amid mixed results at Trump’s other hotels and resorts. The Trump Organization doesn’t own the Trump SoHo, as is the case with many Trump-branded properties.