BDE: Rebbetzin Rochel Dvorah Berlin, A”h, Daughter of, Lhbch”l, Hagaon Harav Steinman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 2:41 am |

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

Rebbetzin Rochel Dvorah Berlin, the daughter of the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, and wife of Hagaon Harav Ze’ev Berlin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov, was niftar early Wednesday in Bnei Brak. She was 71 at her passing.

The Rebbetzin had a cardiac arrest in her house and Hatzolah was rushed to her home, but despite their efforts, she returned her soul to its Maker.

Rebbetzin Rochel Dvorah was born in Teves 5706/1945, as the first child of her parents, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, and Rebbetzin Tamar, a”h.

When she came of age, she married, yblch”t, Hagaon Harav Ze’ev Berlin, and together they built a home of Torah. She devoted herself totally to her husband’s needs so he should be able to dedicate himself to his learning and his yeshivah.

After the petirah of her mother, in 5762/2002, Rebbetzin Rochel Dvorah tended to her father’s needs and would visit the home often.

She was noted for her tzidkus and chessed, as well as her tefillos.

Rebbetzin Rochel Dvorah is survived by her husband, Harav Ze’ev Berlin, her brothers, Harav Shraga Steinman, Harav Moshe Steinman, a sister Rebbetzin Tovah Shapira, many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her levayah will be held Wednesday morning from her husband’s yeshivah, Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov, to the Ponevez cemetery in Bnei Brak.

Meanwhile, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman is still hospitalized in Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital, and is still in need of added improvement before he can be released.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.