3 Jewish Extremists Indicted for Throwing Rocks at Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm |

Three Jewish extremists were indicted Wednesday for an attack on a Palestinian and the ransacking of his house in the village of Burin in the Shomron in 2014, The Times of Israel reported.

The indictment filed at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court alleged that Meir Ettinger, Ben Tzion Afarsemon and Dvir Yehuda lay in wait for the Palestinian homeowner and assaulted him with rocks. Shortly before, they vandalized the house.

After security forces arrived at the scene, the incident ended, the indictment said. There was no mention of any injuries to the Palestinians.

Ettinger has been targeted by police as the leader of a Jewish underground.