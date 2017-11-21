Regional Briefs – November 21, 2017

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm |

Veteran Donates WWII Items to State Military Museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A World War II veteran on Monday donated items he brought back from his combat service to the state Military Museum, The Associated Press reported. Charles Brown was 19 when his battalion landed in France in July 1944. He donated letters, front-line maps, original photos and a day-by-day diary.

Busted Pipe Causes Gaping Sinkhole in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A broken water pipe caused a 20-foot-long sinkhole to form in the Upper West Side Monday morning. City officials blamed it on a private water pipe. Workers fixed the pipe and repaved the street. Water has been restored.

Burglar Posed As Deliveryman to Gain Access to Home

QUEENS – The NYPD released video Sunday of a home invasion in Jamaica, in which the suspect gained entry by posing as a deliveryman, WCBS reported. The homeowner pushed him away but a second suspect fired a pellet gun at him before fleeing in a getaway car driven by a third accomplice.

Newborn, Mom and Grandma All Share Same Birthday

PRINCETON, N.J. – One family won’t have trouble remembering birthdays. A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on Nov. 19, The Associated Press reported. Clara Gregory’s, 67, daughter Theresa Dunn, 31, gave birth to Micah Lee Dunn on Sunday.

Jersey City Tax Official Admits Accepting Bribe

NEWARK – A Jersey City tax assessor admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for changing the tax description of a property from two to three units, The Associated Press reported. Bennie Anderson, 60, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in March.