Parole Board: Hamas Terrorist to Remain in Prison as ‘Negotiation Card’

Hamas terrorists. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The parole committee of Eshel Prison decided last week not to release an imprisoned terrorist who was set to be released, in order to continue holding him as an asset in Israeli negotiations with Hamas for the release of IDF soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza, both alive and no longer living.

The terrorist infiltrated Israel by sneaking through the Gaza security force and participated in several riots. He was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison, in a sentence handed down about a year and a half ago. He was a member of Hamas, having gone through a military training program sponsored by the terror group, Israeli security officials said. Prison officials said that his behavior in prison was good, and as a result he asked for a parole hearing.

His behavior may have warranted a hearing, but the fact that he continued to promote Hamas ideology and did not express remorse for his actions meant that he was not ready to be released, the parole board said. But the board added that the issue of Hamas’s continued holding of Israelis was an important factor in its decision.

“The board believes that a great deal of weight must be given to the fact that the terrorist belongs to the military wing of Hamas, which continues to hold the remains of IDF soldiers and refuses to release them, in order to allow closure for their families.” Releasing the terrorist in these circumstances, the board added, would “damage the trust of the public in the justice system.”

Four Israelis are missing in Gaza. They include civilians Avram Mengistu and Hisham a-Said, along with fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, Shaul and Goldin went missing in August 2014, during Operation Protective Edge. Hamas has demanded the release of dozens of remains of terrorists in return for the release of the remains of Shaul and Goldin, and dozens of live terrorists in return for the release of the live Israelis.

Israel in 2011 released 1,027 terrorists in exchange for Shalit, who had been held hostage by Hamas for over five years.