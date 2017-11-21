Fire Breaks Out at Rabi Nachman’s Tziyun in Uman; Sifrei Torah Rescued

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 6:12 am |

The blaze near the kever of Rabi Nachman in Uman. (Chadashot24)

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a building at the complex next to the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine. Local Ichud Hatzalah volunteers evacuated the children from the nearby Talmud Torah building.

The volunteers also rescued the sifrei Torah from all of the nearby buildings, as heavy smoke from the blaze was billowing. The fire also caused electrical power in the area to be interrupted, including in the building that houses the kever of Rabi Nachman.

B’chasdei Shamayim, the incident ended without injuries.