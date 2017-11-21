Business Briefs – November 21, 2017

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 7:43 pm |

Big Tobacco’s Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade of Delay

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the first time, U.S. tobacco companies will run court-ordered advertisements laying out the deadly, addictive effects of smoking. The messages come more than a decade after a judge ruled that the industry had lied and misrepresented the risks of cigarettes for more than 50 years. But tobacco control experts say the campaign built around newspapers and broadcast media won’t reach people when they are young and most likely to begin smoking. The ads start this weekend.

Meg Whitman Steps Down As HP Enterprise CEO

NEW YORK (AP) – Meg Whitman, who oversaw the breakup of one of Silicon Valley’s pioneering companies, is stepping down as the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HPE said Tuesday that Whitman will hand over the reins of the company to its president, Antonio Neri, on

Feb. 1. Whitman, 61, took over in 2011 at the former Hewlett-Packard Co., a company founded in 1939 and for years a tech bellwether. But it had struggled to keep up with industry trends toward mobile and cloud computing. In 2015, Hewlett Packard was split in two.

Yellowstone Mining Opponents Press Gianforte To Join Cause

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Opponents of two gold mines proposed near Yellowstone National Park pressed Tuesday for Montana’s lone U.S. House member to seek federal legislation to withdraw public lands near the park from future mining.

After a measure stalled in the Senate, businesses and conservation groups said the support of U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is crucial to making permanent a temporary mining ban enacted last year on 47 square miles (121 square kilometers) of land north of Yellowstone.

Gianforte and Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines have said they support the concept of a permanent ban. But Gianforte has previously said legislation needs “something in it for both sides” and has criticized environmental groups for blocking mines in northwest Montana despite local support.

Gianforte said in a statement Tuesday that he intends to introduce legislation on the issue but did not specify when that would happen or offer details on its contents.