Body of Worker Recovered After Cosmetics Factory Blast

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) -

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 10:35 am |

Firefighters work at the scene of of a fire Monday, at the Verla International cosmetics factory on Temple Hill Road in New Windsor, N.Y. (Jerry Barao via AP)

Authorities recovered the body of a male worker reported missing after two explosions and a fire at a New York cosmetics factory left 30 to 35 people injured, including seven firefighters caught in the second blast, officials said Monday.

“A deceased male employee was recovered from the plant fire at approximately 7:40 p.m.,” Orange County spokesman Justin Rodriguez said in a statement Monday night. He gave no additional details.

Police said the first explosion occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory in New Windsor, about an hour’s drive from New York City. Firefighters who responded were inside when the second explosion occurred around 10:40 a.m.

Up to 35 people were being treated for injuries, including seven firefighters, most of them from the nearby city of Newburgh, Town Supervisor George Green said. Two of the firefighters were taken to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center, he said. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There was no word on a cause of the blaze, which fire crews and hazardous materials teams were battling into the night.

Verla was cited for nine occupational safety violations earlier this year, according to records on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website. One was related to problems with the handling of flammable and combustible liquids.

The federal agency also cited inadequacies relating to respirator protection for workers and the maintenance of exit routes. The company agreed to pay $41,000 in penalties.

The factory is about a half-mile from the town hall and police station in New Windsor, on the Hudson River’s west bank, 55 miles north of New York City.