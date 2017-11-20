Saudi FM Denies Ties With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 4:56 pm |

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir at the Arab League Foreign Ministers meeting at his country’s request, in Cairo, Sunday. (Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir denied reports of ties between the kingdom and Israel.

“There are no ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Jubeir told Egyptian media, according to a translation by Ynet published on Monday evening.

He did not, however, say that covert communications — not necessarily included in the rubric “ties” — with Israel have not been taking place.

The foreign minister’s statement came on the same day that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah railed in a speech in which he attacked Riyadh for its contacts with Israel that “no denial has been made on this issue.”

Jubeir said the Arab Peace Initiative would normalize relations between Israel and Arab states.