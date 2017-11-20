Regional Briefs – November 20, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:15 pm |

2020? Mayor de Blasio Is Coming to Iowa

NEW YORK – Raising speculation about his national ambition, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he will headline a political fundraiser for a progressive group in Iowa next month, Politico reported. He says he’ll be “standing up” to say that “working families get a fair shot matters in Iowa and New York.”

Albany Taking Steps to Deal With Crow Pest

ALBANY – New York’s capital city has gone to the crows, but city officials have a plan to disperse them, The Associated Press reported. The city of Albany on Monday began using fireworks, spotlights, lasers and recorded crow distress calls to scatter the thousands of social birds. Locals should be prepared for loud noises and flashing lights.

New Jersey’s Next Governor Calls for $15 Wage

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide, even though the policy has led to higher prices in nearby New York, The Associated Press reported. Top legislative leaders back it. The current wage is $8.44.

Officials Probe Fiery Crash That Killed Fleeing Suspect

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – A police chase prompted by a thief stealing hundreds of dollars worth of medicine from a store ended Sunday in a crash that killed the fleeing suspect, The Associated Press reported. The shoplifter tried to bite a cop before driving off in a stolen sedan.

Coast Guard Rescues Four Stranded in Rough Seas

KEANSBURG, N.J. – The Coast Guard on Sunday rescued four men stranded in a boat in rough seas off the New Jersey shore, The Associated Press reported. A heavy weather boat crew arrived at the scene to find the 22-foot vessel in an unseaworthy condition.

Former Westchester DA Pirro Clocked Going 119 Mph

NEW YORK – Jeanine Pirro, a former Westchester DA who currently hosts a Fox News show, was issued a speeding ticket Sunday for driving 119 mph in a 65-mph zone, the Daily News reported. She said she’d been going to visit her ailing mom and didn’t realize her speed.