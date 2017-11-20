Nasrallah Claims Sent Anti-Tank Missiles to GazaDenies Weapons Shipment to Yemen

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 4:46 pm |

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah claimed on Monday that his group has sent anti-tank missiles to the Gaza Strip.”I’m proud and honored to say we sent Kornet missiles to the Gaza Strip. We’re using our own weapons in Syria as well,” he said.

In the same speech, Nasrallah denied that Hezbollah had sent any weapons to Yemen and that it was not behind the firing of a ballistic missile that was launched at Riyadh from territory held by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Addressing recent reports of Israeli contacts with Saudi Arabia, Nasrallah urged his followers to take note of the connection.

“You can listen to Israel’s responses on its relations with Arab states and mutual visits, coordination and so on, especially with Saudi Arabia. No denial has been made on this issue,” Nasrallah railed.

The reference was to a comment made in the Arabic media by IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Eizenkot that Israel stands ready to share intelligence with Saudi Arabia in the struggle against Iran; and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s acknowledgment on Sunday of covert ties with the kingdom.

He condemned the Arab League’s decision to brand Hezbollah as a terrorist organization at an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers convened at the behest of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.