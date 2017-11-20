Israeli Makes List of World’s Most Prolific Inventors

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:05 am |

Assaf Natanzon. (BGU/Galit Govezensky)

Thomas Edison, George E. Westinghouse – and now Assaf Natanzon, the latest entrant into the list of accomplished inventors who hold the most patents. Edison, inventor of the light bulb and much more, had 1,064 patents, while Natanzon just made the list this month, with 202 patents. However, unlike Edison, he is likely to have many more patents before him; Natanzon is still a student, studying for his PhD in the Department of Computer Science at Ben Gurion University of the Negev. Natanzon is the first Israeli to make the list.

“I’m proud to be the first Israeli to make the list of Prolific Inventors. I already have 202 registered patents and 200 pending ones; my next goal is to reach 500 and then 1,000 patents,” Natanzon said in a statement. “Most of my patents are in the area of data protection and disaster recovery, which is also the subject of my PhD thesis which I have recently submitted.”

Natanzon registered the patents for work he has done for Dell EMC as VP Advanced Technology and Investment Evaluation EMEA, Distinguished Engineer. Most of his work has been in data research. Among his patents: mirroring metadata in a continuous data protection environment; ensuring consistency of replicated data volumes; synchronizing volumes for replication; methods and apparatus for point in time data access and recovery.

“Assaf is brilliant and perfectly combines strong theoretical and analytical skills with practical implementation-oriented know-how,” said Prof. Eitan Bachmat, who is working with Natanzon on his PhD. “We plan to continue doing research together and I hope he will continue his involvement with Ben Gurion University in the future as an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science.”

Dr. Orna Berry, Vice President Dell EMC, General Manager, Israel Center of Excellence, said, “Assaf is a modest person with tremendous depth and breadth. He leads through cross pollination, innovation and integration of expertise, enhancing both current and future technologies that sharpen the competitive edge of the Dell Technologies global enterprise.”