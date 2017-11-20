Iran: Arab League Condemnation ‘Full of Lies’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -

Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:44 am |

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (L.), and his Bahraini counterpart, Sheik Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa (R.), meet with foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Iran said that a statement by Arab League foreign ministers condemning the Islamic Republic and its proxy Hezbollah is “full of lies” and the product of Saudi “pressure and propaganda.”

State media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as calling on Saudi Arabia to stop its “barbaric attacks” on Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Tehran-backed rebels since March 2015. He also called on Saudi Arabia to drop its boycott of the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, which has warm ties with Iran.

Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Sunday lashed out at Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, accusing them of destabilizing the region and vowing to take the matter to the U.N. Security Council.