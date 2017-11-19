White House OK With Removing Obamacare Mandate Repeal From Senate Tax Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 11:04 am |

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump would not object to removing a provision in a Senate Republican tax plan that would repeal the Obamacare mandate if it “becomes an impediment,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

Some Republican senators who have been critical of the plan warned that some middle-income taxpayers could see tax cuts wiped out by higher health insurance premiums if the repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s mandate goes through.

“If we can repeal part of Obamacare as part of a tax bill … that can pass, that’s great,” Mulvaney said to CNN on Sunday.

“If it becomes an impediment to getting the best tax bill we can, then we are OK with taking it out.”