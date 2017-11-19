Slight Improvement in Condition of Vizhnitzer Rebbe; Tefillos Continue

Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 3:10 am |

A slight improvement in the condition of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, who is hospitalized in Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, was reported late Motzoei Shabbos. The Rebbe is now reported as being in serious, but stable, condition.

The Rebbe was placed on a respirator after Shabbos, as his condition took a turn for the worse.

The Rebbe underwent a critical treatment, which was, b’chasdei Shamayim, successful, and is now fully alert and communicating with family members and gabba’im.

As tefillos continued across the Jewish world, the medical staff have said that if, b’ezras Hashem, the improvement will continue, a further consultation will be held, and the Rebbe might even be taken off the respirator later Sunday.

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Eretz Yisrael, shlita, visited the Rebbe in the hospital on Motzoei Shabbos.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.