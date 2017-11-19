Regional Briefs – November 19, 2017

Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 6:28 pm |

Officials End Plan to Herd Whale Out of Channel

LONG BEACH, N.Y. – Officials ended efforts Saturday to herd a 28-foot wayward humpback whale that has been seen swimming in a Long Island channel back to the Atlantic Ocean, News12 reported. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says it surveyed the area for hours but was unable to locate the whale.

Cuomo Touts $35M in New Afterschool Program Funding

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday celebrated a $35 million investment in new state money for afterschool programs for districts with higher poverty levels, The Associated Press reported. He visited schools in Buffalo, the Hudson River Valley and Long Island.

Long Island Homes Must Pay for Improper Building

MINEOLA, N.Y. – Two homeowners were fined $80,000 for wrongly building on bluffs overlooking the Long Island Sound, Newsday reported. One owner has to remove part of a wall that was built too near a beach, and another has to clean up soil that cascaded down to the beach after heavy rains.

NYOD Sergeant Hurt in Crash While Responding to Call

BRONX – An NYPD sergeant was injured in a car crash Saturday night while responding to reports of a shooting, WCBS reported. She has been taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury. The shooting victim also is in the hospital.