Israel Fires on Syrian Outpost in Golan Heights

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 1:09 pm |

For the second time during this weekend, Israeli military forces fired across the border on a Syrian army unit engaged in fortifying a military outpost in the buffer zone near Israeli territory in the Golan Heights, according to media reports Sunday evening.

In this latest incident, an IDF tank fired shots intended to deter the Syrians from continuing the operation which contravenes the terms of the 1974 disengagement agreements.

Late Shabbos afternoon, IDF forces opened fire on Syrian positions being manned in an area in the buffer zone which must remain empty according to the 1974 agreements.