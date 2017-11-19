Community

Chabad Shluchim Gather for Annual Photo Outside ‘770’ in Crown Heights

Thousands of Chabad shluchim have gathered in Crown Heights for their annual convention which takes place the Shabbos before Rosh Chodesh Kislev. On Sunday morning, as per tradition, they gathered in the front of ‘770’ for a group photo. The banquet will be held this evening. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
