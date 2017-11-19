Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
November 19, 2017
November 19, 2017
א' כסלו תשע"ח
א' כסלו תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Chabad Shluchim Gather for Annual Photo Outside ‘770’ in Crown Heights
Community
Chabad Shluchim Gather for Annual Photo Outside ‘770’ in Crown Heights
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm |
א' כסלו תשע"ח
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm |
א' כסלו תשע"ח
Thousands of Chabad shluchim have gathered in Crown Heights for their annual convention which takes place the Shabbos before Rosh Chodesh Kislev. On Sunday morning, as per tradition, they gathered in the front of ‘770’ for a group photo. The banquet will be held this evening. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
(Amir Levy/Getty Images)
(Amir Levy/Getty Images)
(Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com