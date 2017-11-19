4 People Slightly Injured After Scaffolding Collapses in SoHo

(AP/Hamodia) -

Four people suffered minor injuries after scaffolding collapsed onto the street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

According to WABC, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Broadway and Prince Streets. The area is clogged with shoppers and tourists and fire officials say it’s lucky there were no more injuries. Video from the scene showed large wooden planks littering the street as onlookers stood by.

An NYPDspokesperson told Hamodia that four people were taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.