Tense Shabbos in Chareidi Communities; Tefillos for Vizhnitzer Rebbe

Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm |

UPDATE: 8:57 PM Rebbe Shlita is awake and fully alert. Doctors waiting for tests results to come back to decide if Rebbe can be removed from respirator.

Many fervent tefillos were held across the Jewish world over Shabbos on behalf of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, one of the elder and foremost Rebbes of the generation, after he was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan late Thursday following prolonged weakness over the last few months.

Although earlier on Shabbos there was an improvement and the Rebbe davened with a minyan, the situation deteriorated late in day. Late Shabbos afternoon the Rebbe was put on respiratory system and is in critical condition.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.