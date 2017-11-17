Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Calls for Mugabe’s Removal

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) -

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 12:43 pm |

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe presides over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, in his first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A U.K.-based official with Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party says all 10 of the party’s provincial branches are calling for the removal of President Robert Mugabe.

Nick Mangwana says on Twitter that the branches have agreed to direct the party’s Central Committee to recall Mugabe as party leader. Recently fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa would assume the acting leadership until the party’s congress next month.

Whoever leads the party would run for president of Zimbabwe in next year’s elections.

It is not clear when the ruling party’s Central Committee would meet.

