Two Wounded in Gush Etzion Terror Ramming Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 2:32 am |

Israeli security and medical forces at the scene of ramming and stabbing attack near Gush Etzion Junction on Friday. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Two people were wounded Friday morning in a combined car ramming and attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. The attack occurred at about 7:00 a.m. The terrorist was shot and neutralized by an IDF soldier.

The terrorist drove up to a checkpoint at the junction and accelerated his speed, veering onto the sidewalk and hitting a 70-year-old man. He did not stop or slow down, instead continuing on to hit another individual, around 35. Arriving at the checkpoint, the terrorist stopped the car and jumped out, waving a knife and heading straight for an IDF officer – but before he could stab the officer, the terrorist was shot, The 70-year-old victim was lightly injured and the second victim was in serious condition. The terrorist suffered severe wounds. All three were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for treatment.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 3 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.