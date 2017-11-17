Tefillos Urged as Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Shlita, Hospitalized

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 2:35 am |

The Vizhniter Rebbe, shlita, of Monsey, was rushed late Thursday night to the Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, after a prolonged weakness over the last few months. The Rebbe was hospitalized several weeks ago, and, b’chasdei Shamayim, was released after a few days.

Family members of the Rebbe, shlita, reported that the Rebbe would be undergoing a number of checkups and based on their results, the doctors will decide on the continuation of treatment.

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Eretz Yisrael, Harav Yisrael Hager, shlita, who is in New York for the wedding of his grandson last week, spent last Shabbos in Monsey with his uncle, the Rebbe, shlita. During seudah shelishis, the Rebbe encouraged all the Chassidim to continue to daven for the health of the Rebbe, and requested that all add Tehillim perek 61 to their tefillos, for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe, one of the elder and foremost Rebbes of the generation.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.