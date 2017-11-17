Business Briefs – November 17, 2017

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 12:21 am |

FCC Relaxes Limits on Owning Newspapers, Media Stations

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal regulators vote to loosening rules meant to support independent local media. The newspaper and broadcasting industries say they need the changes to deal with growing competition from the web and cable companies. Critics say dumping these rules, by encouraging consolidation, hurts media diversity.

Walmart Sees Strong Online Sales Lift Third-Quarter Results

NEW YORK (AP) – A surging online business and strong food sales boosted Walmart’s results ahead of the year-end season. That comes a day after rival Target offered a cautious forecast for the season that overshadowed progress it has made in bringing more customers to its stores. And Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, reported a boost in third-quarter profit and sales, but its results and outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Airlines Bump Fewer Passengers Off Oversold Flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines are bumping fewer passengers off oversold planes after taking to heart the public anger over a man being violently dragged from his seat earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Transportation says airlines are booting passengers at the lowest rate since the government started keeping track in 1995.

Tesla To Enter Trucking Business With New Electric Semi

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. wants to electrify a new type of vehicle: big trucks. After more than a decade of making cars and SUVs — and, more recently, solar panels — Tesla plans to unveil an electric semi tractor-trailer on Thursday evening near its design center in Hawthorne, California.

Best Buy 3Q results, Outlook Disappoint

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy sees 3Q profit rise, but results and outlook disappoint Wall Street. The company’s profit, sales and same-store sales all fell short of expectations. Also the consumer electronic retailer’s outlook fell short of expectations.

Trump EPA Nominee Opposed By GOP Senators From NC

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina’s two Republican senators say they oppose President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee chemical safety at EPA, putting his nomination at serious risk. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis issued statements saying they will vote against Michael Dourson to serve as head of EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.