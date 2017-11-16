Report: Time Inc. in Merger Talks With Meredith

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Time Inc. is considering a sale to fellow publisher Meredith Corp., according to media reports.

The New York Times initially reported that the New York-based publisher of Time and other magazines is involved in a new round of negotiations with Meredith, the publisher of Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens.

The report, based on anonymous sources, also says that billionaire brothers, Charles G. and David H. Koch, are backing Meredith’s offer with more than $500 million in equity. Meredith is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Time and Meredith both declined comment on the reports.

The reported negotiations come after speculation over a sales process earlier this year. Time had said several parties expressed interest, but no sales process was ever initiated. Time’s board then decided the company should continue with its strategic plan, which includes growing its digital revenue and brand extensions. Aside from its namesake magazine, it also owns brands like Fortune.

Time has posted annual losses for two straight years and revenue has been declining.

A deal in 2013 between Time and Meredith collapsed.

In trading Thursday, Meredith shares rose $5.70, or 10.5 percent, to $59.95. Shares of Time rose $3.55, or 28.1 percent, to $16.20; in aftermarket trading, the shares were up to $16.95.