Report Highlights Dangers of 20,000 Drones in Israeli Skies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 16, 2017

A drone with a camera attached for taking photographs from the air. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

There are some 20,000 drones in use in Israel, by individuals, businesses, and government – and no one is regulating their operation, a State Comptroller report issued Wednesday said. Although the vast majority of drones can fly no more than two kilometers, they still constitute a threat to personal safety, air traffic, and national security.

In the latter category are drones that could be sent over the border by enemies of Israel, carrying explosives that could be targeted to blow up at a specific location. Beyond that, the report said, drones could be sent to specific individuals carrying payloads – like explosives – that terrorists could use to carry out attacks anywhere in the country.

Currently, drones are not licensed in Israel, and there are no specific regulations for their use. Owners of drones could, technically, add cameras to their vehicles and take photos of private property. They also pose a danger when flying over urban areas, as they could easily hit tall buildings, antennae, water towers, birds, or even other drones.

That no major security or safety incident has yet developed is due more to nisim than regulations, the report said, listing numerous near-misses in which drones entered the paths of airplanes. The most serious incident took place in August 2015, when a drone got very close to a plane that was landing at Ben Gurion Airport. There were 14 near misses in 2014 and 24 in 2015, the report said.

Attempts by MKs or officials to develop regulations have been met with rejections by the various government bodies that refuse to take responsibility for the matter, the report added. That situation needs to change, and the government needs to take up the matter immediately, it added.