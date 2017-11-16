Regional Briefs – November 16, 2017

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 7:53 pm |

Bus Drivers Union Strike On Long Island Settled

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. – A two-week-long school bus strike affecting 20,000 students on Long Island ended Thursday after a federal mediator got involved, Newsday reported. A new contract will be given to union members Friday morning for a vote. The sides have argued over increased pay for field trips.

Man Who Shot Up Store Sought Job Before Shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – The man who sprayed gunfire at a Dollar General store on Tuesday had first requested a job application, The Associated Press reported. Travis Green, 29, became irate, left the store and returned with a rifle from his car. There were two injuries.

Man Who Hopped Turnstile Flees After Assaulting Cop

QUEENS – A man who jumped a subway turnstile Tuesday threw a police officer who tried stopping him to the floor before fleeing, WCBS reported. The female officer chased the suspect but he managed to get on a train. She was treated for injuries to her back.

Robbery Gang Targeting Engagement Rings in NYC

NEW YORK – Police are searching for three suspects who are targeting women wearing engagement rings in Queens and the Bronx, WABC reported. In each incident, a man and woman walk up to the victim and ask to see her ring before running away with it. A third man acted as a lookout.